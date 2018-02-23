Orlando Bloom is spending some quality time with a very important person in his life — his adorable 7-year-old son Flynn.

The Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor, 41, documented their most recent father-son hangout on Friday, sharing a sweet snap as the pair grabbed lunch together.

“Very important lunch date 🙌🏻👊🏻❤” Bloom wrote alongside the image, in which the actor was all smiles as his son playfully hid behind a colorful orange beverage.

very important lunch date 🙌🏻👊🏻❤️ A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 23, 2018 at 9:26am PST

Most recently, Bloom shared a photo of the pair cuddling up with the actor’s dog Mighty, a teacup poodle. Over his son’s face, the 41-year-old drew a red heart.

let #love win ❤️ A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Feb 16, 2018 at 10:31am PST

leading into to #dad day 🙌🏻❤️👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:29am PDT

Sharing a heartfelt message with his son in May 2017, the actor wrote, “When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn’t fully comprehend till my son opened my heart.”

“Could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution,” he added, alongside a picture of him and his mini-me.

Bloom and his ex-wife Miranda Kerr welcomed Flynn in January 2011, splitting after three years of marriage in 2013.