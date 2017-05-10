Orlando Bloom Shares Heartwarming Message About Son Flynn: I ‘Could Not Be More Grateful’

Flynn is a total Daddy’s boy.

In a Tuesday post on Orlando Bloom‘s Instagram account, the Unlocked actor shared a sweet snap of himself and his only child, accompanied by a meaningful message about the 6-year-old.

“Mighty monday the morning mash up…these moments at 6am 🤣before the storm of #mondays 👊🏻,” wrote the English star, 40, next to the photo that seems to be of himself and Flynn lying down.

“When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn’t fully comprehend till my son opened my heart,” he added. “Could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution🙏🏻.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

mighty monday the morning mash up…these moments at 6am 🤣before the storm of #mondays 👊🏻when I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn't fully comprehend till my son opened my heart🙌🏻could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution🙏🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 8, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

The Lord of the Rings alum doesn’t share many photos of his mini-me, but earlier this month did post that he was on hand for a very important event in Flynn’s education.

“A school field trip teaching our kids early the importance of supporting local farmers/produce #sustainable #living #farmersmarket #fieldtrip #dad,” he captioned a photo of a market.

a school field trip teaching our kids early the importance of supporting local farmers/produce #sustainable #living #farmersmarket #fieldtrip #dad A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on May 3, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

FROM PEN: EW’s Top Ten Rom-Com Movie Moments

Bloom split from singer Katy Perry in February after dating for a little over a year. According to Flynn’s mother and Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, their son got “along really well” with Perry.

As for the co-parents? “Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me,” Kerr, 34, told PEOPLE in January about the former couple‘s “amazing” dynamic.

“It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky,” she added.