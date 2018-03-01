Mindy Kaling Reveals the 'Amazing Gift' Oprah Winfrey Sent Her Daughter Katherine

Mindy Kaling‘s 10-week-old daughter Katherine Swati can’t read quite yet, but when she starts, she’ll be set up in style.

The actress revealed to USA Today that her A Wrinkle in Time costar Oprah Winfrey recently bestowed an extravagant bookworm-encouraging item upon Kaling’s new baby girl.

“I got a call from my assistant. She said, ‘Oprah’s assistant contacted me, she’d like to drop off a present.’ I’m thinking, that’s so nice, like, [it’s] probably flowers. I had a kid, I’m a single mom. That’s really nice Oprah remembered,” said Kaling during an interview alongside Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

” ‘Two men are going to be coming to your house,’ they said, ‘with a U-Haul truck,’ ” Kaling continued. “All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them. I was supposed to go to work that day [but I was like], ‘I gotta be here.’ ”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Oprah Winfrey and Mindy Kaling Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

RELATED: Mindy Kaling Attends Her First Public Event Since Becoming a Mom — and It’s Magical!

Not only was the gift applicable to the women’s recent experience in bringing a beloved book to life, but it was beautifully crafted and customized for Katherine.

“They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children’s literature,” said Kaling. “And I held my baby up to it and I said, ‘Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?’ ”

“Each book has ‘Katherine’s Book Club’ on it,” the new mama added, as Winfrey explained she was inspired by the look of the treehouse Kaling’s A Wrinkle in Time character, Mrs. Who, lives in.

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

“Now it only looks like a beautiful castle,” Kaling joked to her costar and friend.

“It was the best I could do,” Winfrey replied.

“It’s the most amazing gift,” Kaling admitted.

A Wrinkle in Time premieres nationwide March 9.