Mindy Kaling Reveals the 'Amazing Gift' Oprah Winfrey Sent Her Daughter Katherine

Mindy Kaling‘s 10-week-old daughter Katherine Swati can’t read quite yet, but when she starts, she’ll be set up in style.
The actress revealed to USA Today that her A Wrinkle in Time costar Oprah Winfrey recently bestowed an extravagant bookworm-encouraging item upon Kaling’s new baby girl.
“I got a call from my assistant. She said, ‘Oprah’s assistant contacted me, she’d like to drop off a present.’ I’m thinking, that’s so nice, like, [it’s] probably flowers. I had a kid, I’m a single mom. That’s really nice Oprah remembered,” said Kaling during an interview alongside Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.
” ‘Two men are going to be coming to your house,’ they said, ‘with a U-Haul truck,’ ” Kaling continued. “All you want in life is to hear that two men in a U-Haul truck are coming to your house because Oprah sent them. I was supposed to go to work that day [but I was like], ‘I gotta be here.’ ”
Not only was the gift applicable to the women’s recent experience in bringing a beloved book to life, but it was beautifully crafted and customized for Katherine.
“They arrived with a hand-carved bookcase, prettier than any professional dollhouse you had ever seen that contained a hundred of the classic essential books in children’s literature,” said Kaling. “And I held my baby up to it and I said, ‘Did you see what Miss Winfrey did for you?’ ”
“Each book has ‘Katherine’s Book Club’ on it,” the new mama added, as Winfrey explained she was inspired by the look of the treehouse Kaling’s A Wrinkle in Time character, Mrs. Who, lives in.
“Now it only looks like a beautiful castle,” Kaling joked to her costar and friend.
“It was the best I could do,” Winfrey replied.
“It’s the most amazing gift,” Kaling admitted.
