Olivia Wilde Recalls How Her Water Broke at a N.Y.C. Concert in Honor of Her Son’s 4th Birthday

Olivia Wilde‘s water broke at the most inopportune time when she was pregnant with son Otis Alexander.

In honor of her son’s fourth birthday, the 34-year-old actress revealed that she began going into labor while she was in the middle of enjoying a concert in New York City.

“Four years ago today we were at a @jonbatiste concert at Webster Hall in Manhattan, and this little one decided he wanted to come out and join the dance party,” she wrote on Friday, alongside a picture of her son wearing a birthday crown and holding up 4 fingers.

Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis are also parents to 18-month-old daughter Daisy Josephine.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

RELATED: Olivia Wilde Says She’s Not Forcing Her Son Otis Into ‘Boy’ Things

Continuing, she added, “My water broke somewhere up on the balcony. So next time you’re there, think of us.”

And while the couple could have immediately left to go to the hospital, Wilde says they decided to stay put until the concert ended.

“We obviously stayed til the end of the show. Cuz that’s how we do.) Happy birthday, Otis!!!” she wrote.

RELATED GALLERY: 29 Pics That Perfectly Capture Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ Aww-Inspiring Family Life

The Booksmart director and Chief Brand Activist for True Botanicals recently told PEOPLE that she’s deliberately making a point not to force her son into enjoying gender-specific activities and colors.

“[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana,” explained Wilde. “I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Jerritt Clark/Getty

She continued, “That’s so great because at a certain age he’s going to be like, ‘Well, I can’t, that’s … ‘You know, and he still doesn’t judge things like pink, or dance or gymnastics. These aren’t things that are gender-specific yet.”

“I don’t know why at a certain point we tell them that’s for boys and that’s for girls, but I’m going to do my best to not force that delineation,” Wilde added.