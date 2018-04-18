Olivia Wilde Says She's Not Forcing Her Son Otis Into 'Boy' Things

When it comes to raising her young children — Daisy Josephine, 18 months, and Otis Alexander, 4 on Friday — with Jason Sudeikis, mother of two Olivia Wilde says she’s not forcing them into anything.

The Booksmart director and Chief Brand Activist for True Botanicals tells PEOPLE for this year’s The Beautiful Issue that she finds it intriguing how kids have no judgment over gender-specific activities or colors, and wants to keep it that way for as long as she can.

“[Otis] loves Moana, obviously, and when he thinks about Moana, he thinks of himself as Moana,” says Wilde. “I love hearing him sing … it’s the best when you can watch them singing in the backseat of your car, and he’s just like, ‘I wish I could be the perfect daughter!’ And he’s just belting it out.”

Peggy Sirota

She continues, “That’s so great because at a certain age he’s going to be like, ‘Well, I can’t, that’s … ‘ you know, and he still doesn’t judge things like pink, or dance or gymnastics. These aren’t things that are gender-specific yet.”

“I don’t know why at a certain point we tell them that’s for boys and that’s for girls, but I’m going to do my best to not force that delineation,” the actress declares.

Olivia Wilde/Instagram

Wilde says her daughter Daisy also has the same lack of self-awareness and she hopes to help maintain that way of thinking.

“Daisy is a total hambone, she will do anything for a laugh. She’s totally un-self-conscious and I find that so beautiful,” Wilde says. “They’re just the funniest people. They become your best friends. And that’s something that I don’t know if I knew.”

“I knew I’d love them so much, but you genuinely just love hanging out with them, and you love their observations and you love learning about them as opposed to just telling them, ‘Okay, now say these words, and read these books and think these things,’ because they come up with far more original ideas than we ever could.”

For more from our Beautiful Issue, pick up the magazine when it hits newsstands on Friday and check out all of our coverage on People.com.