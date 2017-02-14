Olivia Wilde Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Sharing Sweet Snaps of Her Three Sweethearts

Olivia Wilde has not one but three sweethearts this Valentine’s Day!

The 32-year-old actress took to Instagram Tuesday to dedicate a post to each special member of her family, captioning them all with a simple but sweet heart emoji.

In her first post, she shared a black-and-white picture of her and fiancé Jason Sudeikis looking lovingly at each other. Sudeikis, 41, sports a cap and camera over his shoulder.

Wilde also took time to show off the two children she shares with Sudeikis in the posts — son Otis Alexander, 2, and daughter Daisy Josephine, whom she welcomed in October.

She captioned the selfie of her and Otis posing with a peace sign with “#chancethelover” which seems to be an ode to Grammy Award winning artist Chance the Rapper. The two don Chance’s signature baseball caps with the number three.

Though all of the adorable pictures the Vinyl star posted would make anyone stop and stare, the photo Wilde shared of her holding baby Daisy has the internet doing a double take.

At first glance, it looks like Daisy has a giant hand that’s not exactly fitting for a 3-month old — though of course it’s just her mother’s hand holding her. Wilde captioned the funny optical illusion, “#giantbabyhand.”

Sudeikis recently shared a touching sentiment about Wilde being the perfect role model for their daughter.

“My joke, when we had Otis was, at least, having a boy, I have a better understanding of how I’m going to screw him up,” Sudeikis told PEOPLE at the CTAM TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California.

“But with a little girl, I mean, she couldn’t have a better role model in [Wilde] and my sisters and Olivia’s sisters and our mothers.”