Twinning with Dad! Olivia Wilde's Daughter Daisy Shows Off Matching Hairdos with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde‘s latest gig? Hairstylist extraordinaire.

The actress shared a hilarious photo to Instagram on Sunday evening, starring fiancé Jason Sudeikis and their daughter Daisy Josephine, 17 months.

As if the father-daughter duo couldn’t look more alike, they are sporting matching high ponytails as they lounge together on a comfy-looking chair, staring off to the side of the camera at something in the background.

“I do hair. DM for inquiries,” Wilde joked in the photograph’s caption, adding, “*Clients tend to sob and/or undo my work immediately.”

Wilde recently celebrated her 34th birthday, marking the occasion in part by sharing a black-and-white snap of her entire brood: herself, Sudeikis, 42, Daisy and son Otis Alexander, 4 next month.

“What could I possibly ask for on this 34th birthday? Just endless health and happiness for these magical maniacs,” she wrote. “Thank you thank you thank you, a million times, thank you. ❤❤❤❤”

Daisy’s first birthday party in October was a pretty special affair. As the Vinyl star told PEOPLE exclusively at the time, “We had a party. There was music, there was dancing, and it’s wonderful to see when your child is old enough to recognize their specialness.”

Elaborated Wilde, “To give them a special day allows them to feel extraordinary, which they are, and I want her to feel that way as much as possible.”