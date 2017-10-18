Olivia Wilde Reveals Details About Daughter Daisy’s First Birthday Party: ‘There Was Music, There Was Dancing’

Daisy Josephine was living it up for her birthday!

The younger child of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis recently turned 1, and Wilde spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about Daisy’s celebration at the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon at Locanda Verde in New York on Tuesday afternoon.

“We had a party,” she said. “There was music, there was dancing, and it’s wonderful to see when your child is old enough to recognize their specialness.”

Elaborates the Vinyl star, “To give them a special day allows them to feel extraordinary, which they are, and I want her to feel that way as much as possible.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter Daisy in Cute Snap



“I think about my relationship with my own mother, and I see Daisy, and I am astonished by her every day,” says the actress, calling her daughter “magical” and sharing details about what she hopes to impart on Daisy.

“I want to raise her to have such a strong foundation that she can handle anything,” adds Wilde, 33. “I won’t be able to protect her from everything, but I can give her the tools to fight for herself.”

FROM PEN: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms



RELATED GALLERY: Daisy! Asher! Harper and Gideon! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in October

The mother of two (she and fiancé Sudeikis, 42, are also parents to 3-year-old son Otis Alexander) goes on to reveal the aspirational advice she would give to Daisy about careers and being a woman.

“Just to enjoy surpassing expectations!” she notes simply.