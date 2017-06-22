Olivia Wilde's Daughter Is Very Excited About Her Mom's Broadway Debut – See the Adorable Photo

Olivia Wilde‘s daughter has caught the Broadway bug.

As the actress preps for opening night of her show, 1984 – the Broadway staging of George Orwell’s classic novel – her 8-month-old Daisy Josephine seems equally excited.

In a new selfie shared to Instagram, little Daisy showed off her smile while strapped to mom Wilde’s chest in a carrier.

Wrote the 33-year-old actress, “How Daisy and I feel about #1984onBroadway officially opening TONIGHT! Aaahhhhh!!!!!”

Wilde – who also shares son Otis Alexander, 3, with fiancé Jason Sudeikis – has been performing as Julia in the show at Manhattan’s Hudson Theatre since May, when previews began. After officially opening on Thursday, 1984 will run through the end of September.

The show has been an intense experience for the mom of two, who revealed on Today that she’s split her lip and broken her tailbone since starting rehearsals.

“We’re doing everything necessary to tell the story right, and it’s an intense story,” she said, adding, “We’re throwing ourselves into it, and it’s worth it.”

Regardless, Wilde said, “Broadway was something I always wanted to do.”

“I never really felt like I could call myself an actor until I had done it, and now I feel like I’m earning my keep,” she shared. “And I get to come home to those amazing, little people.”