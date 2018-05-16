Oliver Hudson Is 'Super Excited' About Pregnant Sister Kate's Daughter on the Way

Oliver Hudson can’t wait to meet his new niece.

The Splitting Up Together star, 41, opened up to PEOPLE Tuesday night at the ABC and Freeform Upfronts Party, held at Tavern on the Green in N.Y.C., and admitted everyone is stoked about his pregnant sister Kate Hudson‘s baby daughter on the way.

“I was there!” he said of the bash where Kate, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, revealed a little girl was on the way. “I had no time to react because Bing, her other kid, had a knife in his hand — he was popping the balloon and I was holding him.”

“The balloon goes boom and it’s a girl but then Bing is sort of running with a knife and I’m like, ‘Get over here!’ ” the actor recalls. “And trying to get the knife, so I had no time to actually celebrate until maybe 15 seconds later. I was super excited. We are all so happy it’s a girl!”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Oliver and Kate Hudson Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Oliver Hudson Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Oliver Hudson Says Sister Kate Hudson Is in the “Most Amazing Place” Right Now: “She’s on Fire”

Oliver — dad to daughter Rio Laura, 4½, and sons Bodhi Hawn, 8, and Wilder Brooks, 10 — tells PEOPLE Kate, 39, is “fierce” and doesn’t need any parenting advice from her big brother.

“She loves my daughter and is with my daughter all the time,” says the former Scream Queens star. “Rio is sleeping over at my sister’s house all the time.”

“Rio looks up to her because my sister is a dancer and a performer and that’s all my girl wants to do and be,” he adds. “Auntie Kiki is what she calls her, and it’s all about Auntie Kiki. There is literally no advice I could [give] her. She’s ready.”

Kate Hudson Courtesy of Harry Winston

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kate Hudson Poses with Her Sons on Final Mother’s Day as a Mom of Two: “Me and My Boys”



Kate is one of three children, with two brothers: Oliver and their half-brother Wyatt Russell. And the latter is just as over the moon for the mom-to-be as Oliver is.

“I was happy. I was teary-eyed because I know how badly she wanted a girl,” he told PEOPLE in April. “I know Danny, I’m sure in some part of every man’s brain you’re like, ‘I’d love to have a little me.’ ”

Added Russell, 31, “But when he met my brother’s little girl Rio, who’s the cutest thing in the entire world, she made him be like, ‘Okay, I want a girl.’ So they’re really excited.”