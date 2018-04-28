Sweet Kisses! Cardi B's Growing Baby Bump Gets Adorable Love From Fiancée Offset

Cardi B and Offset are giving their baby-to-be some serious affection.

The engaged couple, who are expecting their first child together, posed for adorable photos together backstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night.

The Migos rapper, 26, squatted to kiss the “Bodak Yellow” star’s growing bump and paused to put an affectionate hand on her baby belly.

The expectant rapper, 25, performed during the award show with Ozuna two days after announcing that she was canceling scheduled shows to put her pregnancy first. Cardi indicated that this weekend’s Broccoli Fest in Washington, D.C., will be her final performance “for a little while.”

“I had such a good time at the Latinbillboard awards.I want to thank my good friend @ozunapr for bringing me out to perform LA MODELO,” she wrote on Instagram following the show. “Congrats for winning artist of the year !”

Cardi B first revealed she was pregnant during her Saturday Night Live debut earlier this month. The chart-topping artist showed off her bump in a tight white dress while performing her new single “Be Careful.”

“I’m finally free,” she said in a video posted on social media following her performance, alluding to the months of hiding amid widespread speculation about her pregnancy.

The baby on the way will be the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset, who has three children from previous relationships.

Cardi recently confirmed she’s due in July, and revealed she and Offset already know the sex of their baby (which many fans believe is a girl!).

During an interview on Power 105.1’s show The Breakfast Club, Cardi said it “disgusts” her that people have reached out to her online to more or less tell her that motherhood will ruin her professional success.

“It just really bothers me and it disgusts me because I see a lot of women online like, ‘Oh I feel sorry for you, oh your career is over,’” she said. “As a woman, why can’t I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? Like, why can’t I have both? I want both.”