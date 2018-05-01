Noureen DeWulf Sat in Her Car to Learn Her Lines While Trying to Balance Work and Motherhood

Noureen DeWulf is the first to admit that being an actress and a mom in Hollywood is not all glitz and glam. In fact, to get her acting jobs, she has had to take refuge in her car to have some alone time to work on her auditions.

“I would try to learn my lines and I would find myself sitting in my car in Sunset Plaza in the parking lot,” she told PEOPLE Friday at the Fifth Annual “Fresh Faces” in Hollywood event, held at Poppy in West Hollywood, California.

“I would drive to this one spot where I know nobody would be around and that’s where I would learn my lines.”

When she was approached by June Diane Raphael about investing in The Jane Club, an organization where creative women in any industry can come to work with on-site childcare, it was a “no-brainer” for DeWulf, 34.

“As working moms and creative types, people don’t realize how much there is a pull between wanting to be with your child and also wanting to work and go back to work after all this time, after your maternity leave,” she explained. “At Jane Club, we’re trying to create some infrastructure for women to be around their children while at the same time getting their work done.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

RELATED: New Mom Laura Prepon Talks Balancing Career with Motherhood — and Reveals Her Daughter’s Name

Her dedication to her work paid off, and the Anger Management actress will star in Hulu’s new series All Night, premiering in May. “It’s a high-school comedy about a grad-night lock-in, and I play the Mrs. Robinson character,” she shared.

To stay in shape for the role, she has an intense workout regimen.”I am doing Grace Lazenby’s Rockin’ Models, which is a ballet, bar, Pilates class. I try not to do a lot of carbs during the week, but I break. Yesterday I had a bunch of French fries, so what can I do? I tried my best,” DeWulf admitted with a laugh.

Michael Kovac/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jones Makes an Honest Confession While Working Out: “What’s It All For”

As for milestones for her 3-year-old son Bodhi Ryan with her husband, Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller, he’s gone from eating octopus to taking care of his dental hygiene. “Bodhi just went to the dentist for the first time the other day,” she explained.

But Bodhi’s biggest accomplishment may be potentially taking after his athlete dad. According to DeWulf, “This summer, he’s going to start skating. It’s really cool, we’re living on the beach now and he’s also still into hockey.”