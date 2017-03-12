North the Tooth Fairy! See the Cute Snaps of Kim Kardashian West’s Daughter Playing Dress-Up – Complete with Wings

Kim Kardashian West better guard her molars!

The reality star, 36, posted a series of clips to her Snapchat account Sunday, giving her followers a peek into the relaxing morning she’s having with her daughter North, 3½.

“I took her tooth out,” a flower-crown-filtered North, who’s wearing fairy wings, tells her mom in one video.

“‘Cause you’re the tooth fairy?” asks Kardashian West, to which North replies, “Yeah.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“Oh, thank you,” Kardashian West says in the background, posting a photo of jewels left for her by the “tooth fairy” and another of North from the back, giving her followers a clear shot of her daughter’s pretty dress and fairy wings.

In another clip, Kardashian West keeps it fun with a cute animal filter but admits that North and her little brother Saint, 15 months, had her up early when she wanted to get some extra Zs.

“You guys, I’m, like, so tired,” she tells the camera. “My kids got up so early. Does anyone know the feeling? I wanted to sleep in on a Sunday.”

FROM COINAGE: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

The duo’s morning cuddle sessions seem to be a tradition lately, as the reality star shared videos in late February showing herself and her little girl hanging out in pajamas together.

“I love you so much!” North told her mom in one of the videos.

“Even when you’re big you’re going to be so nice to me?” Kardashian West asked her daughter, to which she replied, “Yeah.”