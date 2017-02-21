North West Looks Less Than ‘Thrilled to Party’ with Penelope Disick in Adorable Snap by Kim Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian West may be “thrilled to party,” North West and Penelope Disick don’t seem quite as enthusiastic.

The 36-year-old reality star took to Snapchat on Sunday with a cute shot of the famous cousins at the birthday celebration of Khadijah Haqq McCray‘s daughter Celine.

Although Kardashian West wrote that North and Penelope were “thrilled to party” at the Yo Gabba Gabba-themed bash, their faces in the photo say otherwise. North, 3, put on her best fake smile — echoing Chrissy Teigen‘s instantly viral awkward face at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the 4-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick couldn’t be bothered to glance at the camera as she held her goody bag and let her hair cover most of her face.

The famous moms in attendance, on the other hand, seemed to make the best of the afternoon.

Haqq McCray shared a photo with other adults at the bash, including Kardashian West, Tamar Braxton, Basketball Wives L.A. star Evelyn Lozada and sister Malika Haqq. Braxton even captioned the image, “Sauced mommy club,” explaining their good time.

But North and Penelope aren’t party poopers. They teamed up over the summer for a joint mermaid-themed party, as their birthdays are just weeks apart.

The cute cousins and best friends wore mermaid costumes, complete with shells on their tops and full tails, while their aunts also got in on the action. Kardashian West broke out her famous 2012 Halloween costume to match with the birthday girls while Khloé Kardashian proved you’re never to old for dress up as she donned a lavender wig.

