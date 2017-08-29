Adorable Alert! Hear North Sing ‘You Are So Beautiful’ to Mom Kim Kardashian West in Sweet Clip

Move over, Kanye — there’s a new musician in the Kardashian West clan!

Four-year-old North showed off her singing skills in a super sweet Snapchat video on Monday, serenading her mom Kim Kardashian West with a rendition of “You Are So Beautiful.”

North climbed on her mother’s lap as she sang — and naturally, the 36-year-old reality star was quickly under her daughter’s spell.

“You are so sweet!” Kardashian West said after planting a kiss on the youngster’s forehead.

It seems the mommy-daughter duo were opting for some quality time that day, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared several photos of her little girl on Snapchat.

One shot simply showed North walking in a stylish outfit. In another, North appeared to be listening to music in a car, with her mom writing, “Northie’s playlist.”

North has proven to be a kid of many talents, showing off her modeling skills both for her mom and dad’s new children’s clothing line TheKidsSupply and, more recently, Interview magazine‘s September cover story.

The West ladies took a journey to the past for the publication, with Kardashian West recreating First Lady Jackie Kennedy‘s iconic chic style by sporting replicas of her classic dresses, a bouffant hairstyle and white pearls in the stunning photo series.

Little North wore matching white gloves and sweet frilly socks for some of the photos, in many of which she was captured snoozing on her mom.

While Kardashian West spoke candidly in the revealing interview, North fielded a handful of her own questions from other celebrity kids in her “first tell-all.”

“What’s the best thing about having a little brother?” model Kaia Gerber, the 15-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, asked the little girl.

“Giving him toy trucks, and I gave him a big toy bear,” North shared of 20-month-old Saint.

When Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown asked North who is her best friend, the little girl gave a simple answer: “Mama.”