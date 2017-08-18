Cousins North West and Penelope Disick continue to have the most adorable friendship.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian West shared a sweet shot of her 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old niece to her Instagram story — the two tiny tots intertwined in a group hug with pal Ryan Romulus.

The cousins looked like twins in their matching pigtail puns.

Penelope, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, wore a black short-sleeve shirt and denim shorts, with matching black sneakers. North, meanwhile, wore an oversized purple sweater dress and a pair white sneakers.

Ryan, the daughter of Kanye West’s PR rep Tracy Nguyen Romulus, looked pretty in pink in a blush ruffle jumpsuit and silver sandals.

Kardashian West also tweeted the photo, captioning it “BFF’s.” She also shared another moment of the three girls sitting on a staircase — the pals grinning ear-to-ear as North held an iPad in a purple case on her lap and Penelope cuddled a dog.

On her website on Aug. 11, Kardashian West — who is also mom to 20-month-old son Saint — opened up about how motherhood has changed her, writing, “I have such unconditional love for my kids. No matter what, I will always love them and support them in anything they choose to do in life.”

“My family was so close growing up; now that I’m a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us,” Kardashian West, 36, added about how her concept of love has evolved.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star called being a mom “the most important job that I have.”

“There can be ups and downs with kids, but no matter what, I always learn so much from them,” she wrote. “Each day, I learn something new from them and I’m so blessed to be able to be present for all of life’s little moments.”