North West Paints Her Walls and Toys with Nail Polish – Then Makes an Even Bigger Mess While Helping Cleanup

North West is a budding artist – if only she used paper for her masterpieces!

The adorable toddler went rogue with a bottle of purple nail polish on Tuesday morning, her mother Kim Kardashian West revealed on Snapchat.

“I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds and she paints her room purple with nail polish,” lamented Kardashian West, showing off North’s mini vanity covered in splotches of purple.

There was also purple marks all over the room’s white walls, and some of her toys, including a Hello Kitty mirror.

In another snap, Kardashian West documented her 3-year-old daughter’s cleanup efforts, which seemed to consist mainly of completely unraveling a roll of paper towels.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Auntie Kylie’ Jenner Tries Out Her Lip Kits on North West

“Oh thank you for helping me clean it up now, this is even more helpful,” Kardashian West quipped, seemingly sarcastically.

As North spoke in the background, the 36-year-old assured, “Oh, I won’t step on it and ruin it, don’t worry.”

Kardashian West recently returned from a vacation in Costa Rica with her family, North and son Saint, 14 months.

Also on Tuesday, the reality star shared sweet photos from the trip, including an image of her and Saint splashing around in the pool.