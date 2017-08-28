Kim Kardashian West and Her Daughter Channel the Kennedys: North 'Lives Such a Normal Life'

Kim Kardashian West and daughter North took a journey to the past for their new Interview magazine September cover story, wearing looks seemingly ripped from vintage photographs of late former First Lady Jackie Kennedy and her brood in the accompanying photo series.

Kardashian West’s callback to Kennedy’s iconic chic style is obvious, from her bouffant hairstyle to her strands of white pearls. Little North, 4, wore matching white gloves and sweet frilly socks in some of the photos (in many of which she was captured snoozing on her reality-star mom).

Chatting with Janet Mock for the interview, Kardashian West, 36, opened up about raising her children with husband Kanye West in the spotlight – and talking with her daughter about being biracial.

“I’m very conscious of it,” she told Mock, elaborating, “Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me.”

Kardashian West shares that North is “obsessed with her curly hair,” noting that “if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it.”

The conversation has extended to Kardashian West’s niece Penelope Scotland – Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter and North’s BFF.

“She and North look really different, but they’re best friends and they’re together all the time,” she explains.

In general, Kardashian West says that she and the rapper hope to “raise our kids to be really aware” (the couple also share son Saint, 20 months).

“I think that’s all you can do,” she tells Mock. “The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo.”

She continues, “Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered.”

Kardashian West knows that while her entire life is exposed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she gets “a little bit more protective of my daughter.”

“We have strict rules about the kids,” she explains to Mock. “Some seasons they’re not on at all. Some seasons they’re on a little bit, just to show a bit of personality, although there are never storylines about them.”

Adds the star, “But then there’s social media, on which I’ve always been really open. When I’m out and people call North’s name, that’s when it’s weird for me. She lives such a normal life, believe it or not, at home.”