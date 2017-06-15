Happy Birthday, North! Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s Daughter Turns 4 – See the Sweet Family Tributes

North is 4!

The older child of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West is celebrating her birthday Thursday, and her family members have already hopped on social media to share their sweet wishes for the fashion-forward little girl.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MINI ME!” Kardashian West, 36, wrote on her app alongside a sweet video montage to mark her daughter’s big day.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE YOU ARE 4 ALREADY. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, NORTHIE!” she added.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl! 🎈🦄🍦✨💝🍬👑 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 15, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

happy birthday to this cutie 💜 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 15, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

RELATED VIDEO: It’s North West’s 4th Birthday! We’re Celebrating With Some of Her Most Insta-Worthy Moments!

“Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North,” grandma Kris Jenner wrote alongside an adorable photo collage of North.

“You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter,” she continued. “It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving … I love you so much my precious angel girl … Lovey xo.”

Aunt Kylie Jenner followed her mom’s lead by sharing a snap of a super-smiley North hanging out in the driver’s seat of a car, captioning it, “Happy birthday to this cutie 💜.”

FROM PEN: TV Revivals We Want to See

RELATED GALLERY: Happy 4th Birthday, North West! See Her Most Adorable Mini-Me Moments with Mom Kim

The sweet wishes come a year after Kardashian West shared a video of her and her little girl on the latter’s 3rd birthday, while the twosome enjoyed some time outdoors.

In the clip, the mom of two joked to a smiling North, “You’re not gonna get any taller. I want you to stay little forever, okay?”