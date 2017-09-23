Baby Girl on the Way for Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean

Lyndsy Fonseca may have played Ted Mosby’s daughter on How I Met Your Mother, but now she’s taking the leap into parenthood herself.

The 30-year-old actress and her husband, former Nikita costar Noah Bean, are expecting their first child, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Their baby girl will make her appearance in February.

“We are so thrilled and excited. This is, so far, the best project we’ve ever worked on together!” the couple tell PEOPLE.

Fonseca and Bean, 39, were married in October in front of 160 guests at Saltwater Farm Vineyard in Shonington, Connecticut. The outdoor ceremony integrated poetry, humor and readings from Jewish and Buddhists traditions, as well as personalized vows. For the event, the bride donned a stunning lace-embroidered gown by Sabrina Dehan.

The couple’s family and friends dined on a vegetarian, locally grown dinner from A Thyme to Cook featuring a vegetable, chickpea and couscous dish, and naan bread with hummus, enjoying a cake baked by a friend of the newlyweds.

Bean and Fonseca had their first dance to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” with the actress putting on a tap performance during the number. For their honeymoon, they jetted off to Portugal.

Aside from his recurring role on Nikita, Bean is known for his appearances on FX’s legal drama Damages and guest spots on series such as Once Upon a Time, Lipstick Jungle and Ed. Bean will next appear on season 2 of Shut Eye.

Former Nikita star Fonseca has played parts in Grandfathered, Marvel’s Agent Carter, appearing on Desperate Housewives as Dylan Mayfair in 15 episodes. She can also be seen in films like Kick-Ass and its sequel, and the 2010 comedy Hot Tub Time Machine.