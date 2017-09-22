Nikki Reed Addresses Backlash Over Pregnancy Podcast: 'How Dare You Cast a Dark Shadow'

Nikki Reed is slamming her critics in the wake of controversy over recent comments she and husband Ian Somerhalder made about when they decided to start a family.

In an interview with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Reed and Somerhalder revealed that while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in 2016, he went into her bag and threw out her birth control pills – while his wife was watching.

The couple laughed about the whole incident, further sharing that the decision was made in tandem with their close friends so they could hopefully welcome and raise their children together.

On Friday, Reed addressed a particular article covering the interview on Twitter.

“Dear writer. Here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a lengthier message addressing an “article this morning claiming my husband tried to ‘force (me) into pregnancy?!’ ”

“When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt,” wrote Reed. “Ha! Also, ‘unconsented’ bull—- is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama WITHOUT my approval. ”

Continued the Twilight alum, “Don’t talk about consent to me. And lastly, how dare you try to cast a dark shadow over one of the happiest most memorable days of my life – you’re not only disrespecting me but my baby.”

“Oh, and next time you try to stand up for women by writing an article ‘about women’s rights,’ try properly conveying the way I felt,” concluded Reed. “It’s a shame that this was your way in. You have a platform, write about things that matter by using truthful stories, not gossip.”

In some earlier messages on the social media site, Reed further championed women’s rights, writing, “We should be talking about these things, but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.”

Reed, 29, and Somerhalder, 38, welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.

The couple also talked about planning for Bodhi’s birth during the podcast, with Reed admitting that while she didn’t suffer morning sickness, she dealt with overall fears about pregnancy.

“I think the thing that plagued me the most, actually, was the medical industry,” admitted Reed. “Just all the rules and guidelines and paranoia, and all the things they put into your head about what you could possibly do wrong.”