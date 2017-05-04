Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Expecting First Child

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder‘s family is expanding — the couple is expecting their first child!

The Twilight actress announced in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday that she is pregnant.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” she captioned a photo of Somerhalder kissing her baby bump as she gazed down and smiled.

“All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together,” she wrote.

She concluded the post, “We can’t wait to meet you… Love Your parents.”

The Vampire Diaries actor also shared the pregnancy photo on Instagram, and penned a heartfelt note explaining why they kept the exciting news under wraps.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,” he wrote.

Somerhalder continued: “This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

The pregnancy comes two years after the couple tied the knot in April 2015.

In celebration of their second wedding anniversary last month, the parents-to-be both took to the photo and video-sharing app to express their love for one another.

“To the most amazing human in the world,” Somerhalder, 38, wrote. “Thank you for 2 incredible years of marriage. Thank you for being my best friend the hardest-working, kindest, most patient and most talented woman I’ve ever known.”

“To you my love, I say that I know we will have so many of these we can’t even count them,” he added.

Reed, 28, also commemorated the occasion on Instagram, writing, “My guy, my man, my honey, my partner in this life, my better half in every way. Every day gets better, every moment calling for even more.”

“Navigating the waters of life with you is the greatest and most rewarding adventure I’ve ever known,” she added. “We climb, we grow, and we laugh at all of it.”