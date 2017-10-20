New Mom Nikki Reed Mourns the Last Day of Taking Her Placenta Pills: ‘Not Ready to Say Goodbye!’

Time is going by quickly for Nikki Reed — and not just in daughter Bodhi Soleil‘s growth.

The new mom, who welcomed her baby girl with husband Ian Somerhalder on July 25, shared a photo to Instagram Thursday, showing an almost-empty jar of capsules as the Twilight alum looks on in mock horror.

“Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!!” Reed, 29, captioned the post.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Last day of placenta pills. Not ready to say goodbye!!!!! A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Oct 19, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

RELATED VIDEO: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Expecting First Child



The actress has been candid about the ups and downs of new motherhood — for example, the work in juggling breastfeeding with making career-related appearances.

“On my way to present at @variety‘s #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date,” Reed captioned a snap from Oct. 13, in which she’s holding up a breast pump from her seat in the back of the car.

She added, “Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel.”

On my way to present at @variety 's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date. Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel. A post shared by Nikki Reed (@iamnikkireed) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

FROM PEN: How Alicia Silverstone Maintains a Strict Vegan Diet For Her Son Without Judging Other Moms



Reed and Somerhalder, 38, were recent recipients of some backlash after recalling that, while on vacation in Barcelona, Spain, Somerhalder threw out his wife’s birth-control pills while she was watching.

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry,” the couple wrote in a joint statement on Twitter. “That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us. It is something we’ve been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts.”

“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant,” they continued. “A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter.”