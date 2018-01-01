New Mom Nikki Reed Reflects on 2017 with Nude Throwback Maternity Photo: 'You Changed Me Forever'

For Nikki Reed, 2017 brought a lot of changes — predominantly, the birth of her first child.

The Twilight actress and her husband, The Vampire Diaries alum Ian Somerhalder, welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in August, and Reed is looking back on her baby girl’s birth year with a heartfelt message.

“2017 you changed me forever. You made me understand what it means to be human,” the new mom, 29, captioned a nude photo taken by Somerhalder during the later stages of her pregnancy.

“You made me a mom. You made me a true believer in a love I’d only ever dreamed of … ” added Reed.

Reed’s touching post comes almost a month after she used Instagram to wish Somerhalder a happy 39th birthday, revealing the secret behind the couple’s “long happy marriage” in the caption of a photo gallery featuring the spouses.

“It’s knowing I can always count on you to order five trays of french fries so I can eat four,” she wrote. “It’s driving across the country listening to you tell stories from another life.”

Reed added, “I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast :).”

The sweet messages go both ways for Reed and her husband of over two years. Following Bodhi’s birth, Somerhalder used Instagram to write a “quick note” in tribute to his wife.

“Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one,” Somerhalder wrote, referencing Reed’s cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby. “The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

“You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” he continued. “Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”