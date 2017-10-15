Moms don’t take days off.

Nikki Reed stepped out at Variety‘s 2017 Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday, and almost 3-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil with husband Ian Somerhalder wasn’t far from her mind. The 29-year-old actress shared a photo to Instagram holding up her breast pump while in the back of the car bringing her to the event.

“On my way to present at @variety ‘s #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date,” she captioned the photo. “Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

The new mom arrived at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel donning a frilly patterned dress with a halter neckline.

The outing comes nearly a month after the couple faced controversy over comments they made during an interview with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

Reed and Somerhalder revealed that while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in 2016, the actor went into his wife’s bag and threw out her birth control pills. “It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out,” Somerhalder said.

The couple laughed about the incident, going on to share that the decision to start a family was made together with their close friends so they could all hopefully raise their children together.

But some people felt that the couple’s comments were troubling, with one article accusing Somerhalder of trying to “force” Reed “into pregnancy.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Expecting First Child

Initially, Reed took a strong stance against the writer and critics , addressing the backlash on Twitter.

“Dear writer. Here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” the Twilight alum wrote, alongside a screenshot of a lengthier message addressing an “article this morning claiming my husband tried to ‘force (me) into pregnancy?!’ ”

“When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt,” wrote Reed. “Ha! Also, ‘unconsented’ bull—- is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama WITHOUT my approval.”

A note from us… pic.twitter.com/3WNmrGYS7M — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 23, 2017

Reed later released a joint statement from her and Somerhalder on her Twitter page saying, “To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry.”

“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant,” they continued. “A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter.“