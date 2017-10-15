Moms don’t take days off.
Nikki Reed stepped out at Variety‘s 2017 Power of Women Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Friday, and almost 3-month-old daughter Bodhi Soleil with husband Ian Somerhalder wasn’t far from her mind. The 29-year-old actress shared a photo to Instagram holding up her breast pump while in the back of the car bringing her to the event.
“On my way to present at @variety ‘s #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date,” she captioned the photo. “Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel.”
The new mom arrived at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel donning a frilly patterned dress with a halter neckline.
Just left @variety 's #PowerOfWomen luncheon where I was asked to present an award to former golden gloves amateur boxer turned animal rights activist Chrissy Beckles @thesatoproject and all I can say is wow, what a room. With everything that is going on right now – the current state of our country – the man we are now calling our President- the devastating natural disasters – the downfall of one of the most iconic men in Hollywood (hard to use those words when talking about someone so vile) – there is certainly a lot to talk about and it goes without saying there is no better time to sit in a room full of intelligent, powerful and articulate women who aren't afraid to say what's on their mind. @variety thank you for having me. It is an honor and a privilege to be included. And Chrissy, as I said in my speech you ABSOLUTELY deserve to be there. You give a voice to the voiceless, and we are so grateful for all that you are doing to make a difference by fighting (literally) for the lives of so many dogs in need.
The outing comes nearly a month after the couple faced controversy over comments they made during an interview with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.
Reed and Somerhalder revealed that while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in 2016, the actor went into his wife’s bag and threw out her birth control pills. “It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out,” Somerhalder said.
The couple laughed about the incident, going on to share that the decision to start a family was made together with their close friends so they could all hopefully raise their children together.
But some people felt that the couple’s comments were troubling, with one article accusing Somerhalder of trying to “force” Reed “into pregnancy.”
“Dear writer. Here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” the Twilight alum wrote, alongside a screenshot of a lengthier message addressing an “article this morning claiming my husband tried to ‘force (me) into pregnancy?!’ ”
“When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt,” wrote Reed. “Ha! Also, ‘unconsented’ bull—- is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama WITHOUT my approval.”
Reed later released a joint statement from her and Somerhalder on her Twitter page saying, “To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry.”
“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant,” they continued. “A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter.“