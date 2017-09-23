Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Apologize After Retelling ‘Goofy’ Story About Throwing Out Birth Control

On Saturday, Nikki Reed shared a statement from her and her husband Ian Somerhalder about how sorry they both were about the controversy stemming from an interview where they discussed how they decided they wanted to have a child.

“To anyone who has been affected by reproductive coercion, we are deeply sorry,” Reed, 29, and Somerhalder, 38, wrote in a joint statement on Twitter. “That is an extremely serious issue, and women’s rights is something that is incredibly important to both of us. It is something we’ve been very vocal about, and something that is very close to our hearts.”

“We never expected a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant,” they continued. “A goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter.“

“However, if this somehow sheds light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence,” they added. “It’s a shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic.”

“We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end,” they continued. “Love, Nikki and Ian.”

A note from us… pic.twitter.com/3WNmrGYS7M — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 23, 2017

In an interview with Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Reed and Somerhalder revealed that while vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, in 2016, he went into her bag and threw out her birth control pills – while she was watching.

“It was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out,” Somerhalder said.

The couple laughed about the whole incident, going on to share that the decision to start a family was made together with their close friends so they could all hopefully raise their children together.

But some people felt that the incident was troubling.

On Friday, Reed addressed one writer’s take on the incident on Twitter.

“Dear writer. Here’s my note to you on irresponsible journalism,” she wrote, alongside a screenshot of a lengthier message addressing an “article this morning claiming my husband tried to ‘force (me) into pregnancy?!’ ”

“When you actually listen to the podcast (which I’m sure you didn’t) you’ll hear how ‘unforced’ I felt,” wrote Reed. “Ha! Also, ‘unconsented’ bull—- is you speaking on my behalf in a story admittedly taken out of context for the purpose of stirring up drama WITHOUT my approval. ”

Continued the Twilight alum, “Don’t talk about consent to me. And lastly, how dare you try to cast a dark shadow over one of the happiest most memorable days of my life – you’re not only disrespecting me but my baby.”

“Oh, and next time you try to stand up for women by writing an article ‘about women’s rights,’ try properly conveying the way I felt,” concluded Reed. “It’s a shame that this was your way in. You have a platform, write about things that matter by using truthful stories, not gossip.”

In some earlier messages on the social media site, Reed further championed women’s rights, writing, “We should be talking about these things, but using a funny interview between married ppl & twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.”

WOMEN'S RIGHTS MATTER, so please don't use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

We should be talking about these things,but using a funny interview between married ppl &twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

Reed and Somerhalder welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil, on July 25.

The couple also talked about planning for Bodhi’s birth during the podcast, with Reed admitting that while she didn’t suffer morning sickness, she dealt with overall fears about pregnancy.

“I think the thing that plagued me the most, actually, was the medical industry,” admitted Reed. “Just all the rules and guidelines and paranoia, and all the things they put into your head about what you could possibly do wrong.”