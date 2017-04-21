Awkward's Nikki DeLoach Is Pregnant!

Things got adorably awkward between Nikki DeLoach and her The Perfect Catch costar Andrew Walker when she revealed to him that she is pregnant.

“From the moment he found out, he was, like, ‘Oh I think I’m nauseous too.’ And I’m, like, ‘What are you doing?! No you’re not!’ ” DeLoach tells Mark Steines and Debbie Matenopoulos in a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Friday’s episode of Home & Family.

On the episode, Matenopoulos discusses the reality of “sympathy pains” — but DeLoach isn’t having any of it.

“He’s telling me … he had back pain when his wife had back pain and he felt sick when she felt sick and I was, like, ‘Stop talking … no you didn’t!’ ” says the former Awkward star, 37, who wed former Take 5 member Ryan Goodell in 2009.

“My wife and I … she’d be, like, ‘You don’t have the symptoms, Andrew,’ ” says Walker, who has a son with wife Cassandra Troy. “Your feet aren’t swollen. You’re not hungry all the time.’ And I’m, like, ‘But you want ramen, I want ramen too! You want pizza, I have this craving for pizza!’ ”

“That could possibly be true, but as a woman going through it … I didn’t want to hear it,” jokes DeLoach.

DeLoach and Walker’s episode of Home & Family airs Friday at 10 a.m. ET and The Perfect Catch premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.