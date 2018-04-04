Motherhood has only added to Nicole Trunfio‘s glow.

The Australian-born supermodel and Erth Jewelry CEO stars in a new image series, which was shot by photographer Joyce Park and brought to fruition with the help of celebrity stylist Monica Rose.

The first of the two-part, partly nude session took place Jan. 13 — two days before Trunfio and husband Gary Clark Jr. welcomed their second child, daughter Gia Leblane — while the second set was taken two weeks postpartum.

Trunfio, 32, shared a handful of the stunning black-and-white images exclusively with PEOPLE, saying, “I was so inspired by the vision Monica had for this shoot. It’s such a sweet and sentimental, yet so raw and real, period of a time that never lasts long enough.”

Nicole Trunfio and daughter Gia Joyce Park

Nicole Trunfio Joyce Park

Nicole Trunfio Joyce Park

“These images are for a very special project I’ve been working on which celebrates motherhood, and it’s still in the works!” Rose tells PEOPLE. “I sent Nicole the inspo and she loved it. I also just wanted Nicole to have these beautiful, timeless images of her and her beautiful family.”

“I was so grateful and honored she let me shoot her before and after her pregnancy and have full creative with this shoot and trusting me and my vision,” Rose adds of Trunfio, who also shares 3-year-old son Zion Rain with her musician husband, 34.

Nicole Trunfio Joyce Park

Nicole Trunfio and daughter Gia Joyce Park

Trunfio says “both days” of the shoot “were so fun” — “especially for a pregnant woman who wasn’t getting out much at that point,” she admits.

“We had such a great crew attached, which made me feel super comfortable during this stage of my life,” Trunfio adds. “I will treasure these images. So thankful to Mon!”