Nicole Trunfio‘s maternity style is on point.

Dressed from head to toe in RtA, the 31-year-old model attended the CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2017 Dinner with husband Gary Clark Jr. Monday night in New York City, showing off her growing baby bump under a glittery back pantsuit and furry striped cape. She accessorized with pieces from La Nueva Luna, her new ERTH jewelry line.

Clark, 33, was also outfitted completely in RtA, keeping warm under a black jacket and matching leather pants. He topped off the look with a fedora — a signature piece for the singer.

The event marks the first public appearance for the couple since they announced they are expecting their second child together: a baby girl, due in January.

“Gary and I are so humbled to announce we will be graced with the presence of a daughter in 2018,” Trunfio told PEOPLE in October. “We cannot wait for her arrival and to extend the ever-growing love of our family.”

The Australian-born supermodel and Clark — who recently released his new music video for “Come Together,” his Beatles cover for the Justice League soundtrack — also share son Zion Rain, 2½.

After welcoming Zion in January 2015, the longtime couple wed in April 2016 in front of a small group of family and friends at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California.

And since their son’s birth, Clark and Trunfio have been committed to instilling solid values in him. “We are very conscious of the time we are up against right now,” Trunfio told MyDomaine in June.

“If Gary and I can teach Zion one thing, it would be compassion,” she added. “Compassion is such a strong and grounding virtue that doesn’t just better you but also the people and world around you.”