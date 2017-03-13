Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Kids Are Fascinated with Her ‘Tiger Stripe’ Stretch Marks

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is using her children’s curiosity to share an empowering message about motherhood.

The Jersey Shore alum posted a photo of her kids – Lorenzo Dominic, 4½, and Giovanna Marie, 2½ – looking at her bare stomach on Instagram, Monday.

“This morning my kids asked why I have lines on my stomach,” she wrote. “I had to explain to them that it’s my tiger stripes I gained when I became their mommy.”

Polizzi added of her stretch marks, “They thought it was so cool and can’t believe how they fit in my belly.”

The 29-year-old shares both children with husband Jionni LaValle, who she wed in November 2014.

Polizzi has previously been candid about the changes your body goes through during and after pregnancy. Last fall, she revealed that she had undergone a breast lift and had breast implants, saying in a #MomsWithAttitude video, “Being a mom, your boobs are destroyed after having kids, especially breastfeeding.”

“I want to be hot for my husband, but I also want to feel great about myself, and it was an insecurity that I had,” she added.