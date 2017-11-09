People

Babies

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Proves 3-Year-Old Daughter Giovanna Is Her ‘Twin’

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Instagram; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Extra

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is proving again that her daughter, Giovanna Marie, really is her mini-me.

The former Jersey Shore star, 29, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of the 3-year-old smiling and holding a photo of her mother when Polizzi was around her age.

“My twin,” the mother of two wrote in the caption.

My twin😍👧🏽

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

Polizzi shared two side-by-side photos of herself and her daughter writing in the captions, ” #MommysMiniMe,” and “I can’t. #MommysTwin.”

👧🏽💞 #MommysMiniMe

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

The similarities between mother and daughter are striking. The two share the same color hair, deep brown eyes and hands.

The proud mom celebrated Giovanna Marie’s third birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, “Happy 3rd birthday to my baby, mini me, best friend, spirit animal. So lucky to be your mommy & so proud of the wonderful, silly, adorable little girl you have become.”

I cantttt. #MommysTwin 👩🏽👧🏽

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

The 4 ft., 8 in., star also appears to be concerned that her daughter may pass her in height one day.

“Now stop growing and stay this age forever,” she wrote, adding a series of panic-faced emojis and the hashtags, “#Crying #StopGrowing #JesusHelpMe #INeedATranquilizer.”

Polizzi is also mother to 5-year-old Lorenzo Dominic. She shares both of her children with husband Jionni LaValle.