Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is proving again that her daughter, Giovanna Marie, really is her mini-me.

The former Jersey Shore star, 29, shared a sweet photo on Instagram Wednesday of the 3-year-old smiling and holding a photo of her mother when Polizzi was around her age.

“My twin,” the mother of two wrote in the caption.

My twin😍👧🏽 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Nov 8, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Polizzi shared two side-by-side photos of herself and her daughter writing in the captions, ” #MommysMiniMe,” and “I can’t. #MommysTwin.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

👧🏽💞 #MommysMiniMe A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Nov 8, 2017 at 11:11am PST

The similarities between mother and daughter are striking. The two share the same color hair, deep brown eyes and hands.

The proud mom celebrated Giovanna Marie’s third birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, “Happy 3rd birthday to my baby, mini me, best friend, spirit animal. So lucky to be your mommy & so proud of the wonderful, silly, adorable little girl you have become.”

I cantttt. #MommysTwin 👩🏽👧🏽 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Nov 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

The 4 ft., 8 in., star also appears to be concerned that her daughter may pass her in height one day.

“Now stop growing and stay this age forever,” she wrote, adding a series of panic-faced emojis and the hashtags, “#Crying #StopGrowing #JesusHelpMe #INeedATranquilizer.”

Polizzi is also mother to 5-year-old Lorenzo Dominic. She shares both of her children with husband Jionni LaValle.