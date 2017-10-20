Nicole Richie Scrambles for Last-Minute Halloween Costumes with Her Kids Every Year: ‘We Go on a Mad, Crazy Search’

Nicole Richie and her adorable family always have epic Halloween costumes, but it’s not as easy as it looks.

The star — who has previously dressed up as the Addams family and 101 Dalmatians with Joel Madden and their kids, Harlow, 9, and Sparrow, 8 — tells PEOPLE shopping for costumes with her family is always a last-minute scramble.

◾️◽️101 MADDENS◽️◾️ A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on Oct 31, 2014 at 7:06am PDT

“They always change their minds two days before Halloween, and we go on a mad, crazy search for this costume that hasn’t sold out,” Richie, 36, said at Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual Key to the Cure campaign event, benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

Richie has also made her costumes much more kid-friendly since becoming a mom. “I am planning on dressing up, but they’re not really into me when they’re trick-or-treating anymore,” she says.

“It’s kind of just me running around and picking up their trash and things like that. I gotta be able to run errands in whatever costume I’m in.”

At the event held at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, Richie mingled with Angela Missoni, the creative director of Missoni who designed an exclusive Key to the Cure T-shirt — worn above by WCRF ambassador Jennifer Lopez — for Saks.

100 percent of sales from the $35 tee (available here) will benefit 12 cancer research organizations nationwide.