Nicole Richie has passed on her love of makeup to the next generation.

The face of Urban Decay’s Naked Petite Heat palette (available Feb. 22 on urbandecay.com) tells PEOPLE that her 10-year-old daughter Harlow Winter Kate “loves” makeup just like her mama, but she goes about her beauty routine in her own distinct way.

“She’s a different beast than me,” the 36-year-old star says. “She should have this campaign. She is like a glitter, a liner, a liquid liner, a blush, a lipstick, a YouTube tutorial video. She is in it.”

Richie recently described the power of makeup to PEOPLE. “You can transform yourself into another being, which I think is really amazing,” she explains. “I know women who feel most like themselves when they have a full face of makeup on and that makes them feel strong about themselves.”

“We as women have every tool that we need in order to feel our strongest, best self,” Richie adds. “I don’t think that makeup has to hide you. I think it can accentuate what you already have.”

Nicole Richie

Aside from staying on top of her beauty game, Harlow — Richie’s older child with Good Charlotte frontman Joel Madden (the duo also share son Sparrow James Midnight, 8) — is also paying attention to the news and women’s rights.

The mother-daughter duo recently attended this year’s Women’s March, and Richie says Harlow herself voiced that she wanted to attend.

“She knew what it was, she heard about it last year. I went last year, a few of her friends went,” Richie explains. “Her and her friends had decided they wanted to go. It was their decision. Her and four friends came with us. I really loved it. I was so happy that she was there.”

When it comes to feminism, Richie hopes her daughter stays true to herself as she grows up.

“I want her to always feel confident in her decisions and I want her to own all of her feelings — whether they are hurtful to me or anybody,” she says of Harlow.

“I want her to be able to look at any adult male or female for the rest of her life and to be able to own how she feels and be able to tap into her instincts without ever feeling she has to protect anybody else or think about anybody other than her well being and her safety,” Richie adds. “I want her to have power in her voice and confidence with her voice and her feelings.”