Nicole Kidman's Daughter Wants to Be a Director: 'I Want Her to Have a Path for That'

This video originally appeared on Time.com.

Nicole Kidman has been quite the role model in Hollywood — so much so, in fact, that one of her daughters is already thinking about pursuing a career in entertainment.

“The stories that [women are] telling and the way in which we’re doing it creates opportunities for not only our generation but the generations to come,” the 50-year-old actress told pal Naomi Watts in an interview for TIME‘s 100 most influential people in the world.

“And I’m raising a little girl that’s showing an interesting in directing right now,” adds Kidman, who shares daughters Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 9½, with husband Keith Urban. “I want her to have a path for that.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Source: Keith Urban Instagram; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Tears Up Accepting SAG Award: “Our Careers Today Can Go Beyond 40 Years”

Kidman’s influence in making a change for women goes back to her own childhood in Australia, where her mother took her to the Women’s Electoral Lobby — an organization, according to its website, that is “dedicated to creating a society where women’s participation and their ability to fulfill their potential are unrestricted, acknowledged and respected and where women and men share equally in society’s responsibilities and rewards.”

“I was really little, but I gleaned things even then, and there was a huge room of women that were making changes,” says the star. “I remember it. And so much of it is about passing it on.”

John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Keith Urban Celebrates Anniversary with Nicole Kidman: “Eleven Years and You Still Feel Like My Girlfriend!”



Of her Big Little Lies team (Kidman took home multiple awards, including an Emmy, for her role as Celeste Wright in the HBO drama’s first season), the actress says, “So much of what we’ve built comes from our friendships.”

“[It’s] a group of women that are going, ‘I want to support you and you and you,’ and all of us,” she raves of her relationship with her female costars, including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz and Laura Dern.

“We’ve remained incredibly loyal to each other — no one’s been able to separate us, which I’m very proud of,” Kidman continues, adding with a laugh, “And I think that’s a really important thing to bang on about.”

Peter Hapak

Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.