Christmas came early for the Hilton-Rothschild family!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild welcomed her second child with husband James Rothschild on Wednesday, Dec. 20, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Daughter Teddy Marilyn Rothschild — named after Hilton and sister Paris Hilton‘s paternal grandmother Marilyn June Hawley — was born in New York City.

The heiress, 34, and British banker Rothschild are already parents to Lily-Grace Victoria, who was born in July 2016.

A source tells PEOPLE Hilton’s family flew in from California for the birth, and that the new parents are “so thrilled to give Lily-Grace a baby sister.”

Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season. — Nicky Rothschild (@NickyHilton) December 22, 2017

They may be excited Lily-Grace is a big sister, but the second-time parents didn’t know their newborn’s sex until she was born — Hilton told PEOPLE in November that they were keeping it a surprise and had decorated the nursery “all neutral.”

Paris even covered her bases at Hilton’s tea party-themed baby shower on Nov. 22, with pink and blue cakes adorning the tables at mother Kathy Hilton‘s mansion in Bel Air, California.

And though Hilton was insistent she had no preferences on her second child’s sex, she did hint to PEOPLE that she was leaning one way. “I did love having a sister,” she said of her own childhood.