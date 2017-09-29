'A Night at the Ballet': Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shows Off Her Baby Bump for Glam Outing In N.Y.C.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s baby is already a patron of the arts – before even being born.

The 33-year-old showed off her bump in a stunning red, strapless Oscar de la Renta gown while attending the New York City Ballet’s 2017 Fall Gala at Lincoln Center Thursday night.

Posing outside the David H. Koch Theater, the mom-to-be – who is expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild – cradled her belly for a glamorous solo moment, writing alongside the photo, “A night at the ballet.”

Quick bathroom selfie 🤳 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

She also posted a “quick bathroom selfie” with pal Whitney Davis to the social media site.

Hilton Rothschild’s rep confirmed her second pregnancy to PEOPLE in July. The couple – who were married in a lavish Kensington Palace ceremony in July 2015 – already share daughter Lily Grace Victoria, 14 months.

“The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family,” the rep told PEOPLE at the time.

A night at the ballet 💃 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:03pm PDT

Last month, Hilton Rothschild announced her new collaboration with Tolani – known for its tunics, maxi dresses and skirts – on a clothing line for moms and their minis.

“Excited to announce my new mommy + me collection 👭 ,” she wrote on Instagram of the line, which is set to debut in Spring 2018.