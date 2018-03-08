Why Nicky Hilton Rothschild Was Inspired to Design a 'Mommy and Me' Clothing Collection

Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s newest style endeavor was a long time coming.

The 34-year-old heiress and mother of two recently launched her Nicky Hilton x Tolani Mommy + Me collection, and spoke with PEOPLE about her inspiration behind her latest foray into fashion.

“I’ve always wanted to do a mommy and me collection since I was a little girl — I just dreamed of it,” says Hilton Rothschild, explaining that “comfort and style” were her top priorities. “I love fashion design and I always dreamed of having a daughter and being able to dress her up.”

“When my mom dressed me up in matching clothes with my sister [Paris Hilton], they were often really poofy, itchy dresses that I couldn’t wait to take off,” she reveals. “So I really wanted to design something that was comfortable and versatile, and that you could wear on more than one occasion.”

Hilton Rothschild recently welcomed her second child, daughter Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, on Dec. 20. Her and husband James Rothschild‘s older daughter Lily-Grace Victoria is 20 months old.

The hardest part of motherhood? “Making both of them happy,” says Hilton Rothschild. “Sleep — lack of sleep! The morning is a bit challenging. My husband is getting ready for work and they both want to be held, they both want breakfast, so it’s just a bit challenging.”

And while Lily-Grace won’t be in front of the camera for campaigns for her mom’s line anytime soon (“But she’s definitely my little model,” says Hilton Rothschild), the youngster does have a favored item.

“I really love the Kate,” she says. “She loves that one too — it’s really loose and flowy — and then I also love the Kimberly feathered piece.”

How has Hilton Rothschild’s approach to her own clothing changed since becoming a mom? “I shop more for my children than for myself,” she admits. “I don’t even care about clothes anymore and I never thought that day would come.”

Nicky Hilton X Tolani is available now at tolanicollection.com.