Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Announces New 'Mommy + Me' Clothing Line with Tolani

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is taking her love for fashion down to new (shorter) heights.

The soon-to-be mother of two shared some big news with her Instagram followers on Monday, revealing that she’s collaborating with Tolani on a brand new clothing line for moms and their minis.

“Excited to announce my new mommy + me collection 👭 Coming Spring 2018 #NHxTolani,” Hilton Rothschild, 33, captioned a photo of two blonde models sporting coordinating colorful dresses.

The heiress’ new style venture isn’t a surprise, considering her fashion-design background and how she and 13-month-old daughter Lily Grace Victoria have rocked coordinating looks in the past.

In January, the duo wore matching cat shoes by Charlotte Olympia; Hilton Rothschild showed off the “Kitty Flat” ($495) while her mini-me modeled the appropriately named Kitten version ($125).

In July, Hilton Rothschild’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that she and her husband, British banker James Rothschild, are expecting their second child.

“The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family,” the rep told PEOPLE.