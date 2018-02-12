Meet Teddy Marilyn!

Nicky Hilton Rothschild gave the world a first glimpse at her second child Monday, posting a snap of herself cradling the 7-week-old baby girl before heading out to take part in New York Fashion Week.

In the sweet photo, baby Teddy’s face isn’t visible, but the moment is heartwarming all the same, with her mama gazing down admiringly at the infant.

“Kisses + cuddles before out the door to catch the @oscardelarenta show 👶 💋,” Hilton Rothschild, 34, captioned the post.

The heiress and husband James Rothschild welcomed Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn in New York City on Dec. 20, her rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.

Hilton Rothschild’s new baby girl was named after her and sister Paris Hilton‘s paternal grandmother Marilyn June Hawley, and joins the couple’s older daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, 19 months.

The fashion designer — whose NHxTolani Mommy + Me collection launches Thursday — recently opened up to Architectural Digest in an interview and accompanying spread featuring a tour of her N.Y.C. penthouse and the first full-face photo of Lily-Grace.

“I grew up in a house full of antiques and fancy fabrics and certain rooms you weren’t allowed to go in,” she said. “And as a child I always told myself that I will never have that when I’m grown up; I would have a house where no room is off-limits.”