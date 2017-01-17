We Found It: Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Daughter Lily’s Matching Mommy and Me Kitty Flats

Like mother, like daughter.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has extended her love for fashion (and cats!) on to her little girl, if her Instagram account is any indication.

Recently, the heiress shared a photo of herself and 6-month-old daughter Lily Grace Victoria‘s feet — outfitted in a matching pair of feline-faced black flats.

“Solemates,” Hilton Rothschild, 33, captioned the purr-fect snap.

The ladies’ shoes are by designer Charlotte Olympia. Hilton Rothschild wore the ‘Kitty Flat’ ($495) while her mini-me is sporting the aptly named Kitten version ($125).

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

solemates A photo posted by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

Celebrities and their children alike have been going gaga over the stylish shoes — which include a variety of colors and patterns — for a while now.

In 2012, Beyoncé rocked a leopard-print variety, while her then-infant daughter Blue Ivy, now 5, wore a pair of mouse slippers by Little Marc Jacobs.

Another stylish celebrity kid who received a pair of the shoes? Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West‘s daughter North, now 3½, who received the Kitten flats for her first Christmas in 2013, among her many other designer-brand gifts.

❄️❄️catching snowflakes❄️❄️ A photo posted by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild Welcomes Daughter Lily Grace Victoria

Hilton Rothschild’s love for the sweet shoes makes sense. In June, she told PEOPLE she had a big affinity for cats that was playing into how she was planning to design her first child’s nursery.

“I love cats,” she said. “So there are lots of vintage cat motifs and prints — I’ve been online and I’m trying to do it all myself!”