No surprise here: Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s daughter is absolutely adorable.

The 34-year-old heiress was recently featured in Architectural Digest alongside Lily-Grace Victoria, 19 months, giving the world a full look at her baby girl’s face for the first time.

For the spread, Hilton Rothschild also showed off Lily-Grace’s gorgeous nursery, which features light-blue wallpaper by Peter Fasano, bedding by D. Porthault and a variety of whimsical items from Pottery Barn Kids.

“I had so much fun doing this room,” said the mother of two, who welcomed daughter Teddy Marilyn on Dec. 20. “You just get to relive your childhood again with all the things you loved: kitties and bunnies and princesses.”

Lily-Grace Rothschild's nursery Stephen Kent Johnson

💓Perfectly Porthault💕💞 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:21am PDT

Although the stylish star’s New York City NoHo penthouse — which she and her daughters share with husband James Rothschild and their two cats, Mac and Cheese — is full of designer products, she insists her children will have full rein of the space.

“I grew up in a house full of antiques and fancy fabrics and certain rooms you weren’t allowed to go in,” she told AD. “And as a child I always told myself that I will never have that when I’m grown up; I would have a house where no room is off-limits.”

#heaven A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jul 23, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

Late last month, Hilton Rothschild shared a photo of herself and Lily-Grace modeling coordinating duds from her NHxTolani Mommy + Me collection, which launches on Thursday.

“My little mini me 👭#NHxTolani,” she captioned the sweet snap.