There’s only one Nicky Hilton Rothschild, but her daughter Lily-Grace Victoria certainly seems to be following in her footsteps.

On Monday, the heiress and fashion designer posted a photo of herself and her adorable 18-month-old sporting coordinating long-sleeved frocks from her upcoming NHxTolani Mommy + Me collection while enjoying some time at the beach.

“My little mini me 👭#NHxTolani,” Hilton Rothschild, 34, wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

My little mini me 👭#NHxTolani A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jan 29, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild Welcomes Daughter Teddy Marilyn



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The new mom of two — Hilton Rothschild gave birth to daughter Teddy Marilyn, her second child with husband James Rothschild, on Dec. 20 — first announced the fashion collaboration in August, sharing a photo of a mommy-daughter model duo in the same dresses she and Lily-Grace wear in the new post.

“Excited to announce my new mommy + me collection 👭 Coming Spring 2018 #NHxTolani,” she captioned the reveal.

💇🏼‍♀️✂️✂️✂️ A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:31am PST

Sprinkles for breakfast! 🍰 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Dec 17, 2017 at 8:45am PST

FROM PEOPLETV: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps



RELATED GALLERY: Baby Boom! Celebs Who Had Back-to-Back Kids

Little Lily-Grace’s fashion game is as strong as her mane game. Earlier this month, Hilton Rothschild shared a snap showing her daughter sitting patiently to await the finishing touches on a haircut.

Keeping the new big sister occupied? A fun car-shaped salon chair to sit in, plus Donald Duck cartoons playing right in front of her.