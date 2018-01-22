Goldilocks! Nicky Hilton Rothschild Shares Cute Snap of Daughter Lily-Grace's Haircut

Lily-Grace Victoria sure has beautiful golden locks.

Proud mom Nicky Hilton Rothschild posted a snap of her older daughter’s new haircut to Instagram on Thursday, showing the 18-month-old sitting patiently to await the finishing touches to her fresh ‘do.

Keeping the new big sister occupied? A fun car-shaped salon chair to sit in, plus Donald Duck cartoons playing right in front of her.

Hilton Rothschild captioned the photo simply with the haircut emoji and three pairs of scissors.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

💇🏼‍♀️✂️✂️✂️ A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:31am PST

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

While the 34-year-old heiress is usually quite private when it comes to her children, she couldn’t resist sharing a few details about her older daughter during her second pregnancy.

“She doesn’t have a jealous bone in her body,” Hilton Rothschild told PEOPLE in November of Lily-Grace, whose baby sister Teddy Marilyn was born Dec. 20. “She’s very sweet.”

She added of gearing up to welcome a second baby, “I feel very, very prepared. I know what to expect. I’m good, I’m ready.”

James and Nicky Hilton Rothschild Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty

👶🏼🚿 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

FROM PEOPLETV: Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson Says She Wants 2 More Kids to Up Her Total to 5



RELATED: Covering Her Bases: Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Has Pink and Blue Cakes at Tea Party-Themed Baby Shower

The new mother of two and husband James Rothschild are excited to have another girl. Hilton Rothschild even admitted to PEOPLE in November, “I did love having a sister,” when asked her preference in having a boy or girl while pregnant with Teddy.

Speaking of Paris Hilton, the proud aunt spoke to PEOPLE in October, raving about her sister, “She’s literally the most beautiful pregnant woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Hilton added that her sister hadn’t felt “sick” during this pregnancy, explaining, “She is a trooper, and I can’t wait for the baby.”