Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Says Her Daughter Lily-Grace Will Be a ‘Sweet’ Big Sister

Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s daughter Lily-Grace Victoria may only be 16 months old, but she’s already got her big sister creds on lock.

The second-time mom-to-be spoke to PEOPLE Friday at the Samsung Charity Gala in N.Y.C., explaining that although Lily-Grace is “too young” at the moment to understand the significance of her mom’s growing tummy, she has no qualms about her daughter’s reaction when her sibling arrives.

“I think she’ll be really sweet,” said the 34-year-old heiress. “She doesn’t have a jealous bone in her body. When I hold other babies, she doesn’t care. She’s very sweet.”

“I try and explain it, [but] she’s too young,” adds Hilton Rothschild. “I did get her a doll that she gives a bottle and takes in the bath with her.”

Hilton Rothschild is “not as nervous” about pregnancy the second time around, having “no complaints” thus far about the experience. “I feel very, very prepared,” she tells PEOPLE. “I know what to expect. I’m good, I’m ready.”

The expectant star and husband James Rothschild have no preference on a boy or a girl — in fact, the nursery is “all neutral” — but as Hilton Rothschild admits of her own childhood, “I did love having a sister.”

PEOPLE learned in July that the soon-to-be mother of two — who says she is planning to wait until her baby’s birth to find out the sex — was expecting her second child.

And as the fashionable Hilton Rothschild tells PEOPLE, one of her favorite places to buy maternity wear is Topshop. “Their jeans fit well,” she says. “It’s stylish and comfortable, which is hard.”