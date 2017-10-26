‘Bumping Around London Town’: Pregnant Nicky Hilton Rothschild Is a Stunning Mom-to-Be in Red

Fingers crossed that Nicky Hilton Rothschild‘s baby inherits her fashion sense!

The soon-to-be mom of two stepped out looking chic at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Wednesday night to co-host the Bumble Bizz launch with the networking app’s founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd.

For the event, Hilton Rothschild chose a red, long-sleeved frock with pink and white designs, accentuating her growing baby bump with a thick black belt.

Sharing a selfie to Instagram from the venue’s trendy bathroom, the 34-year-old teased, “Bumping around London town.”

Bumping around London Town A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

The baby on the way will be Hilton Rothschild and husband James Rothschild‘s second child. They’re already parents to daughter Lily-Grace Victoria, 15 months.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hilton Rothschild’s sister, Paris Hilton, revealed that the expectant parents haven’t yet revealed the sex of their baby, but the proud aunt admitted, “I hope it’s a boy.”

Of her sister, Hilton praised, “She’s doing amazing” and said Hilton Rothschild is “literally the most beautiful pregnant woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The 36-year-old heiress added that her sister hasn’t felt “sick” during this pregnancy, explaining, “She is a trooper, and I can’t wait for the baby.”