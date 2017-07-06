Nicky Hilton Rothschild is going to be a mother of two!

The 33-year-old heiress and husband James Rothschild are expecting their second child together, her rep confirms to PEOPLE. The couple’s first child, daughter Lily Grace Victoria, turns 1 on Saturday.

“The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family,” the rep tells PEOPLE.

Hilton Rothschild and her British banker husband, 32, were married in a lavish Kensington Palace ceremony in London in July 2015.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

❄️❄️catching snowflakes❄️❄️ A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jan 14, 2017 at 12:09pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Nicky Hilton Rothschild Welcomes Daughter Lily Grace Victoria

Becoming a mom again fairly quickly may be a piece of cake for Hilton Rothschild, if September comments from mom Kathy Hilton — who says her daughter has taken to motherhood “like a duck to water” — are any indication.

“She’s unbelievable,” the proud mom said of Hilton Rothschild. “With my babies, if I wanted to go pick them up I would just go in the room in the middle of the night, but Nicky is very much on a schedule. This is nap time, this is tummy time, so I’m just kind of like, ‘Okay.’ ”

“I’ll tell her certain things, but she’s read up on everything,” Kathy added of her younger daughter.

Post-🛁 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

MDW 🇺🇸 A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) on May 29, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

FROM PEN: Raising a Little Princess: All About Charlotte’s Amazing Childhood

RELATED: We Found It: Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Daughter Lily’s Matching Mommy and Me Kitty Flats

Another family member the new baby can expect to be doted on by? Aunt Paris Hilton, who threw her sister a lavish N.Y.C. baby shower preceding Lily’s birth and told PEOPLE in September that she’s “obsessed” with her niece.

“She’s literally the most perfect baby I’ve ever seen,” said the socialite and former reality star, 36. “She has these little angel lips and this cute little nose and these big blue eyes.”

Daily Mail was the first to report Hilton Rothschild’s second pregnancy.