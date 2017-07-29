‘I’m Obsessed with Him’: Nicki Minaj Goes on ‘Aunty’ Duties Backstage with DJ Khaled’s Son Asahd

Major key alert: Nicki Minaj and DJ Khaled‘s 9-month-0ld son Asahd spent some quality time together Friday night.

The tiny tot has been knocking back milestone after milestone in his short life so far — turning heads on red carpets, stealing the spotlight at award shows, hanging with A-list stars, flying on private jets, running up the talk show circuit, producing music, and gracing magazine and album covers along the way.

And now, he can check “delivering platinum plaques” off his list.

Asahd swung by to see Minaj on Friday night to deliver her a framed record symbolizing the success of “Do You Mind,” the hit Khaled track she guests on. And while there, he couldn’t help but pose with Minaj for some sweet snaps.

Of course, Minaj was thrilled to see her favorite (non-blood related) nephew. “Look @ aunty’s big boy!!!!!” the 34-year-old “Anaconda” rapper gushed on Instagram, captioning a shot of them together on her couch. “This little angel came bearing gifts. PLATINUM PLAQUE ALERT!!!!! #DoYouMind Thank You for all your hard work Asahd!!!!! @asahdkhaled @djkhaled love you!!!!!”

She also made a video with Asahd using a bunny filter and voice changed, thanking the sweet boy for giving her the gift as he sat on her lap.

“This made my night,” Minaj wrote in the caption. “I’m so obsessed with him. Cuteness overload, I can’t take it!!!”

Of course, followers of Minaj know this isn’t the first time the star has praised Asahd on social media. She was one of the first stars to meet Khaled’s son, just weeks after his birth.

“My son ASAHD KHALED !! Wit @nickiminaj !!!!!” Khaled, 41, wrote on Instagram after sharing a photo of the two. “ICONS HANG WIT ICONS ! ICON ALERT!”

My son ASAHD KHALED !! Wit @nickiminaj !!!!! ICONS HANG WIT ICONS ! ICON ALERT! 🙏🏽🔑🙏🏽🦁🌞😀 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 24, 2016 at 2:04pm PST

Minaj also talked about how much she loved seeing Ashad on Twitter, writing “I told Khaled whenever I see this lil King/CEO on my timeline I light up. He just makes me so happy yo. I wanna eat his cute face & chin!”

😂😭 I told Khaled whenever I see this lil King/CEO on my timeline I light up. He just makes me so happy yo. I wanna eat his cute face & chin https://t.co/j6moO7ky3k — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 2, 2017

The love appears to be mutual, as Ashad (or rather, one of Ashad’s parents) shared a photo on Minaj on his Instagram account Friday night. “Had to stop by the studio to give @nickiminaj some beats and this platinum plaque of daddy’s @djkhaled,” Ashad “wrote.” “I’m having a busy Friday night.”

Had to stop by the studio to give @nickiminaj some beats and this platinum plaque of daddy's @djkhaled …I'm having a busy Friday night 😜🔥🦁😍🙏🏼 A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Khalad and his longtime partner, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son in October 2016. He documented the entire process on his favorite app, Snapchat.

One month into being a father, Khaled told PEOPLE he was finding parenthood easy so far. “There’s nothing hard about it. Every moment I get a chance to be with my son is such an amazing moment,” he said. “This is something that you’re supposed to be grateful for and embrace.”

“He’s just like me. He has great energy,” Khaled continued. “He’s got the glow of a young mogul — the glow of a young icon. He’s amazing.”

Fatherhood has proved to be the “biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life,” Khaled said. “My son is so much joy. He brings me so much joy, and it’s a feeling that I can’t explain.”