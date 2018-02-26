Love at first sight!

Married at First Sight alum Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend Heather Yerrid welcomed twins — a boy named Logan Joseph and a girl named Layla Rae — on Sunday, Dec. 10, the couple confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“We are in awe with the twins. This entire experience has been surreal,” Pendergrast and Yerrid say in a statement. “If you would have asked either of us if this is what we thought life would look like in a year, we would have laughed.”

Born two months early at Baptist Health Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky, Layla arrived first at 12:12 a.m. weighing 3 lbs., 6 oz., while younger brother Logan was born 2 minutes later weighing 3 lbs., 9 oz.

Layla and Logan Pamela Gammon Photography

Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid with their twins Courtesy Nick Pendergrast

“When we knew they were coming early, our first thought was, ‘Can they survive being born so early?’ We feared that one or both of them may have complications that would negatively influence the rest of their life,” the couple continue. “The diapers they wore were no bigger than a credit card. We asked ourselves, ‘Did we do everything we could to prevent preterm labor?’ It tested us greatly.”

Seeing their children in the NICU was “overwhelming,” say the new parents, and “the tubes, beeps, poking and prodding” were difficult to stomach. However, both Logan and Layla are thriving now and have gained more than four pounds each.

Nick Pendergrast with Layla Courtesy Nick Pendergrast

Baby Logan Courtesy Nick Pendergrast

“We reminded ourselves, each car ride to the hospital, that Layla and Logan are fighters,” they tells PEOPLE. “They went through more than some people will ever have to go through in an entire lifetime, which will only make them stronger. It was daunting and relieving at the same time.”

Pendergrast, 33, and Yerrid, 32, also celebrated Christmas and the New Year in the hospital to make “sure they didn’t spend one holiday alone,” they add. “Santa came to visit them and we all rang in the new year together in the hospital as a family.”

Heather Yerrid and Nick Pendergrast with their twins Courtesy Nick Pendergrast

Heather Yerrid with Layla and Logan Pamela Gammon Photography

Now back home and settling in as a family of four, the couple — who began dating last May after Pendergrast split from his reality TV show wife Sonia Granados — “feel blessed and fortunate for these miracles.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Lifetime.