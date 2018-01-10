Nick Lachey Is 'Ready for S'more' Love with Wife Vanessa and Kids in Sweet Family Photo

Nick Lachey is counting his blessings in 2018.

The 98 Degrees frontman, his wife Vanessa and their kids Phoenix Robert, 1, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3, and Camden John, 5, starred in a new snap shared to Nick’s Instagram account Wednesday.

“First family vacay of 2018 has me ready for s’more!” Nick cheekily captioned the image, in which he and his wife share a smooch while Phoenix looks on.

Meanwhile, the couple’s two oldest children are completely enveloped in their chocolate-and-marshmallow treats, paying no attention to the camera nor their parents.

The (literally) sweet shot comes one day after Vanessa shared two of her own featuring the family of five all smiles, sporting beach-worthy attire — for Nick, a pair of white trunks and black tank top, with Vanessa’s leopard-print suit peeking out from under a dark green cover-up.

The second photograph in her gallery is more candid, showing Vanessa and Nick, 44, hoisting their two youngest into the air while big brother Camden performs a mighty stretch.

“2018… I like you A LOT!!! ❤️👨🏼👩🏽👦🏻👧🏼👶🏻❤️,” Vanessa captioned the adorable post.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey with their kids Camden, Phoenix and Brooklyn Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

The spouses of six years celebrated Brooklyn’s 3rd birthday on Friday, both sharing adorable photos and sweet messages to mark the occasion.

“You’re fearless and kind. You’re sweet and confident. You’re empathetic and ambitious. You’re happy and fun. Today you are three and FOREVER you are mine!” Vanessa, 37, captioned a shot of her little girl.

“I Love you and the little lady you are becoming every day,” she added. “Thank You for this Beautiful Life, Belly! You are one in a million! ❤️”

Little Phoenix recently celebrated a birthday too — his first, in fact — on Christmas Eve, which is something Nick previously told PEOPLE the family would treat delicately.

“We’ll figure it out — as he gets older, we’ll have to make sure we carve out a special day for him so he doesn’t feel like it’s just swallowed up with Christmas,” the singer said in November.