Nick and Vanessa Lachey Are 'Content' with 3 Kids But 'Wouldn't Be Devastated' with a Fourth Baby

It’s up in the air whether Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be adding to their growing family.

The spouses revealed to PEOPLE recently that while they are happy and “feel very complete” with kids Phoenix Robert, 1, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 3, and Camden John, 5, it’s a never-say-never situation.

“We feel very complete, but that being said … we just love children and we love having a big family,” said Vanessa, 37.

“We’re both content, but if for some crazy reason it were to happen, we wouldn’t be devastated,” explains the mother of three. “It would be like, ‘All right, here we go again.’ ”

“We are very content and happy with three,” she clarifies. “It’s just enough. It’s a little bit of a zone defense — we’re not man-to-man anymore, as [Nick] puts it, but just enough to where we can still interact.”

Nick agrees wholeheartedly with Vanessa’s assessment, giving “a 100 percent yes” affirmation when his wife remarks, “By four, I can imagine it’s chaos.”

“And then we’re probably forgetting one of them,” she jokes. “We’d be like, ‘Where’s Phoenix? Who put the baby down?’ ”

The family took a sun-soaked trip to Mexico earlier this month — a vacation Nick, 44, says spurred “so many good” memories surrounding Brooklyn’s birthday.

“She’s very much into horses right now, so we actually went horseback riding down in Cabo [San Lucas],” says the 98 Degrees frontman. “It was a lot of fun for me because she’s not old enough to ride by herself, obviously, but I got to ride with her and so we all went riding together as a family.”

